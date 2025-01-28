Retaining Tavakoli was the right decision: Amir Jafari

TEHRAN - Iran's national Para powerlifter Amir Jafari Arangeh praised the decision to retain Hossein Tavakoli as the head coach of the Para powerlifting team, emphasizing the commendable performance of this coach in previous events.

Last week, Iran's Sports Federation for the Disabled extended Hossein Tavakoli’s deal as head coach of the Para powerlifting team, a decision that stirred much controversy.

In an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, Amir Jafari said: "Considering the results achieved by the team under Tavakoli's guidance over the past three years, especially at the Paris Paralympic Games, he deserves to continue his work. The team’s members were eager to work with him, with the federation actively supporting this decision. I hope that in the next four years, we can not only improve our performance but also bring in new talent."

“Tavakoli is also looking to introduce new athletes to the team. It’s fair to say that he is a coach who supports his athletes and I think the federation’s decision to extend his deal was the best decision,” he added.

“A coach should be charismatic and I think he is. Additionally, one does not change a winning team. He has participated in two major events—the Hangzhou Asian Para Games and the 2024 Paralympics—achieving significant results and even surpassing expectations in some areas. The athletes have consistently supported him and are eager for him to continue leading the team,” Jafari concluded.