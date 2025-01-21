Cultural delegation from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan visits special handicraft house in Tehran

TEHRAN – On Monday, a cultural and commercial delegation from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan toured the Fusion Art Handicraft House in Tehran.

The delegation which included prominent artisans and business representatives from the two Central Asian countries, was accompanied by Ehsan Dehqani, the deputy director of handicrafts for Tehran province, CHTN reported on Monday.

The delegation's visit aimed to deepen cultural and artistic ties between the nations and explore the rich world of Iranian handicrafts. The group consisted of artists and specialists in various fields of traditional crafts, including miniature painting, embroidery, pottery, jewelry-making, carpet weaving, and textile arts.

During the visit, the managing director of Fusion Art Handicraft House presented a detailed overview of the institution’s projects and activities, which span a wide range of crafts, including pottery, painting, sculpture, and other traditional handicrafts.

The house also showcased several pieces created by its resident artists, which were highly praised by the visiting delegation, the report said.

The visitors highlighted the artistic potential of their respective countries and emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges. They also suggested organizing joint exhibitions featuring artists from Iran, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan as a way to foster mutual understanding and collaboration.

The delegation’s visit also included a tour of the Iranian jewelry design studios, where various techniques, such as engraving, gemstone inlay, and filigree work, were demonstrated.

Currently, a selection of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”.

AM