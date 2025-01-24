Hakim: PMF is a Key Pillar of Iraq's National Defense System

Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, recently met with Faleh al-Fayyad, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as al-Hashd al-Shaabi. The two leaders discussed the current political developments in Iraq.

During their meeting, Hakim and al-Fayyad discussed the importance of maintaining security and military readiness and preserving the PMF's role within Iraq’s national defense framework.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, a military, popular group, was established in response to threats against Iraq following the rise of ISIS in the region, initiated under the guidance of Ayatollah Sistani.

Hakim underscored that Iraq enjoys political, security, and social stability and emphasized that it is a collective responsibility to uphold and enhance this stability.

The Iraqi National Wisdom Movement leader reiterated the necessity of supporting the PMF as a fundamental component of the national defense system. He called for ongoing security measures and military preparedness while advocating for a thoughtful engagement with regional developments—urging caution against both delay and haste. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of fostering national unity and cohesion to effectively confront emerging challenges.