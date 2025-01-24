2,400km of Iran’s coast fortified with network of hardened underground bases

TEHRAN – Last week, Iranian television unveiled an underground base of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy in the Persian Gulf that made immediate headlines. The facility, housing numerous fast-attack craft, was widely viewed as a critical component of Iran's naval strategy, both defensive and offensive.

This view seems to be accurate, with Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, confirming its strategic importance in an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, where he discussed the development and significance of this and similar bases, and emphasized their role in safeguarding Iranian interests in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

“For years, we meticulously studied our adversaries' movements,” Tangsiri stated. “Guided by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's directive to cultivate naval capabilities befitting the values and principles of the Islamic Revolution, we have achieved exactly that.”

The military official made the remarks hours before overseeing the launch of extensive military drills on Friday. These ongoing maneuvers, encompassing vast areas of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, are part of broader exercises that various branches of the Iranian Armed Forces began earlier this year.

Tangsiri explained that Iran has developed various strategies and weapons systems to counter threats in its southern waters. One such measure involves the deployment of missile-equipped fast attack craft, which are also armed with smart mines and rockets and can engage in electronic warfare.

"These boats," he explained, "are among the fastest ever produced, and their weaponry is characterized by both precision and power."

He added that Iran's strategy is to position these craft in numerous deep underground bases along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. "While I cannot disclose the exact number of these bases," Tangsiri stated, "I can confirm that we have utilized the entire 2,440-kilometer southern coastline of Iran."

According to Tangsiri, each fast-attack boat is equipped with specialized mobile platforms, enabling rapid deployment. “Our adversaries will never know when scores of these lethal boats will suddenly engage them. Moreover, these bases are impossible to precisely locate or destroy. They are fortified even against bunker-buster bombs.”

The IRGC Navy showcased a glimpse of this potential on Friday. Footage released by the IRGC depicts a portion of the exercises where scores of high-speed boats rapidly approach a sea target, and then overwhelm it with direct fire.

Iran’s investment in fast attack craft: a reminiscence of its drone success

Iran's military thinkers and manufacturers have established a reputation for their innovative solutions, often adopting methods that other countries have overlooked. A prime example of this is their strategic investment in drone technology, an area long overlooked by many major powers.

Rather than solely investing in costly fighter jets, Iran has focused on developing affordable and effective Kamikaze drones. These drones cost only a couple thousand dollars, can travel hundreds of kilometers, and bring only success to their deployers: they either hit their targets or bleed the enemy’s financial resources as it’s forced to expend disproportionately expensive air defense assets for interception.

Iranian drones have become world leaders in their class, and some Western think tanks fear they could reshape the future of global conflicts. This innovative approach now extends to naval capabilities. After last week's unveiling of an underground base packed with fast attack craft, many are now wondering whether these vessels will emerge as the next Iranian sensation in the military domain.

"If we were to draw an analogy," explained seasoned war reporter Mehdi Bakhtiari, "you can imagine a bear being attacked by wasps. A single sting won’t do much harm, but a large swarm of these angry insects can be extremely dangerous. I believe these Iranian vessels function similarly." He elaborated, noting that while the Iranian [Artesh] Navy focuses on activities in distant territories and waters, the IRGC naval forces are responsible for safeguarding Iranian assets in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz. "As potential targets would all be in close proximity, the IRGC has opted for equipment that does not require constant deployment on the water. The fast attack craft, stored in hardened and protected underground bases, can rapidly become operational and reach their aims quickly. It is also not easy to target them. Finally, like Iranian drones, these vessels incorporate crucial new capabilities, the result of meticulous effort and focused development."

By Mona Hojat Ansari