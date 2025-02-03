Iran to send 4 warships to UAE, declares IRGC navy chief

TEHRAN – Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, announced that four warships from both the IRGC and the Iranian Army Navy will soon set sail for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The mission marks the first-ever official meeting between the naval forces of Iran and the UAE, signaling a potential shift in maritime cooperation within the Persian Gulf.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Malek Ashtar Festival, Admiral Tangsiri emphasized that the region’s security should be managed by its own countries rather than external powers.

"This meeting is taking place for the first time, and we have repeatedly stated that regional countries are fully capable of ensuring their own security without the need for foreign presence," Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

Beyond this unprecedented visit, Iran is also ramping up military collaborations with its neighbors. The IRGC Navy commander revealed that joint military exercises with regional states, including Iraq, are on the agenda.

"For example, we have engaged in naval cooperation with Oman and have already participated in joint drills with them," he noted, underscoring Iran’s ongoing efforts to build stronger defense ties with neighboring nations.

Tangsiri also addressed the vital role Iran plays in securing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments.

"We have been ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz for years, and significant efforts have been made in this regard," he stated. Iran has consistently asserted its ability to safeguard the strategic passage without foreign intervention, a stance that has been a key point of contention with Western powers.

Additionally, Admiral Tangsiri provided updates on Iran’s growing fleet capabilities, announcing the imminent induction of a multi-purpose drone carrier into the IRGC Navy.

"We have drone carrier vessels and other ships capable of carrying helicopters and UAVs. The new multi-purpose drone carrier will soon be integrated into the IRGC Navy," he said.