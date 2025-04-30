Top commander highlights naval advances, says IRGC builds missile boat with speed of 116 knots

TEHRAN – A top commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says that Iran now builds a missile boat capable of reaching speeds of 116 knots (215 km/h), marking a new milestone in the country’s naval capabilities.

The announcement was made by IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri on Wednesday during a ceremony commemorating National Persian Gulf Day.

Tangsiri praised the speedboat as a testament to Iran’s growing self-sufficiency in military technology, noting that it had successfully passed all technical and operational tests. “We’ve constructed this high-speed missile boat ourselves — it’s fast, advanced, and fully operational,” he said.

National Persian Gulf Day, observed annually on Ordibehesht 10 in Persian Calendar [April 30], marks the historic expulsion of Portuguese forces from the Strait of Hormuz in 1622. Tangsiri used the occasion to highlight Iran’s maritime progress since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, contrasting it with pre-revolutionary dependence on foreign contractors.

“Before the Revolution, we couldn’t even build a fishing boat. Now, we’ve built the Shahid Soleimani warship with state-of-the-art technology, capable of sailing 5,000 nautical miles non-stop across oceans,” he said.

The Persian Gulf, bordered by Iran to the north and linked to the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean via the Strait of Hormuz, is one of the world’s most vital energy and trade corridors. Rear Admiral Tangsiri emphasized the region’s strategic and economic weight, pointing out that over 60% of the region’s oil and 40% of its gas exports transit through these waters.

He also asserted that Iran’s side of the Persian Gulf contains the deepest coasts and most efficient maritime routes, reaffirming Tehran’s regional role in securing this crucial passage.

“We maintain daily security in the Strait of Hormuz, enabling over 80 ships to safely pass through these waters. That’s a responsibility we take seriously,” he said.

Reiterating Iran’s long-standing message of regional cooperation, Tangsiri called for peace and brotherhood among neighboring states, while warning against the presence of foreign military forces.

“Insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz has global consequences, particularly for the economy. Foreign powers don’t come here for peace — their goals are to entrench their illegitimate presence and push arms sales,” he said. “Let there be no doubt: those who travel thousands of miles to be here aren’t looking to protect this region — we are.”