Foreign military presence threatens Persian Gulf security: IRGC Navy chief

TEHRAN – The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, has warned that any insecurity in the strategic Strait of Hormuz would have far-reaching international economic consequences.

He noted that the presence of foreign powers in the Persian Gulf undermines regional stability.

Speaking on the occasion of National Persian Gulf Day, Tangsiri expressed condolences following the recent explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port.

He emphasized the historical importance of the date, which marks the end of 117 years of Portuguese occupation in the Persian Gulf on April 30 (10th of Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar).

“The Persian Gulf is vital not only to Iran but to the global economy,” Tangsiri said, citing Iran’s 1,735 kilometers of direct coastline and 5,800 kilometers when including islands. “The deepest waters and most navigable routes lie on the Iranian side.”

He noted that the region’s strategic significance predates the discovery of oil and gas, referencing Portuguese control of the area from 1508 to 1622. “Even back then, the Persian Gulf was a source of geopolitical power,” he said.

On the economic front, Tangsiri highlighted that the Persian Gulf accounts for 40% of regional gas exports and 62% of oil shipments, making it one of the most critical energy corridors in the world.

Security-wise, he stated that Iran has consistently extended messages of peace to neighboring states, calling for cooperation and regional self-reliance. “We ensure the safe passage of over 80 vessels daily through the Strait of Hormuz. This is a responsibility we take seriously.”

Tangsiri warned that instability in the Strait could disrupt the global economy and accused foreign powers of using the region to justify arms sales and military presence. “Peace, security, and brotherhood are our priorities,” he said. “Those who travel thousands of miles to station forces here are not acting in the region’s best interests.”

He concluded by asserting Iran’s central role in Persian Gulf security due to its extensive coastline, numerous islands, and deep-water access. “We are the natural guardians of this waterway. Foreign interference only threatens the peace we seek to maintain.”