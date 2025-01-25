Clean energy ensures safer, better world for all

TEHRAN –Alternative sources of energy that are clean, accessible, and reliable will contribute to addressing climate change, mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, and empowering vulnerable communities worldwide.

Provided by the sun, wind, water, waste, and heat from the Earth, renewable energy sources are abundant, and emit little to no greenhouse gases or pollutants into the air.

They also benefit communities lacking access to reliable power sources. For populations without clean energy access, the lack of reliable power hinders education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Many of the developing regions still rely heavily on polluting fossil fuels for their daily life. If current trends continue, by 2030 around 1.8 billion people will still use unsafe, unhealthy, and inefficient cooking systems, such as burning wood.

The world needs to reduce dependence on fossil fuels by investing in clean energy which is affordable, and sustainable.

Hence, in 2023, the International Day of Clean Energy on January 26 was declared by the General Assembly as a call to raise awareness and mobilize action for a just and inclusive transition to clean energy for the benefit of people and the planet.

The day highlights the key role of clean energy in promoting sustainable development and mitigating climate change effects.

