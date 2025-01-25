Over 485 people benefited from IRCS services in three days

TEHRAN –The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) provided rescue services to 486 individuals over the past three days.

From January 22 to 24, 373 IRCS teams conducted 284 operations, transferring 136 people to medical centers, IRNA quoted Mohammad Kobadi, an official with the IRCS, as saying.

Since December 6, 2024, the IRCS has started a winter relief program. The program is scheduled to continue till March 10.

A total of 4,500 relief teams are attending the program to ensure road safety by providing life-saving aid and reducing road accidents.

IRCS is a top organization

In September 2024, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) project manager, Faisal Mahboob, lauded the capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) as outstanding.

The official said he was really impressed by the capacity and the wide range of activities carried out by the IRCS.

The IRCS is recognized as one of the five prominent societies worldwide thanks to its wide range of activities and great achievements both nationally and internationally.

“The International Federation will support the activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to commence a new phase of collaboration with the society,” Mahboob added, the IRCS website reported.

MT/MG