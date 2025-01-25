UN Tourism chief visits Iran’s pavilion at FITUR 2025

TEHRAN - Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of the UN Tourism, formerly known as UNWTO, visited the Iranian pavilion during the opening of the 45th International Tourism Trade Fair aka FITUR 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

The visit highlighted Iran’s diverse tourism potential and its rich cultural heritage on the global stage, according to a statement by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Pololikashvili explored the pavilion’s displays and engaged with the present Iranian officials, including Mohammad-Hossein Hejazi, Advisor to the Minister of Cultural Heritage, and Shahab Malmir, spokesperson and head of public relations for the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran.

During the visit, Pololikashvili respected Iran’s rich cultural heritage and natural diversity, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in strengthening the global tourism industry. He also reaffirmed the UN Tourism’s support for sustainable tourism projects in Iran, recognizing the country’s role in fostering cultural and sustainable tourism in the region.

The Iranian pavilion attracted considerable attention with its multimedia presentations showcasing the country’s historical, cultural, and natural landmarks.

FITUR, one of the world’s premier tourism exhibitions, provides a platform for countries and tourism-related companies to promote their capacities and offerings. Iran’s pavilion, presented under the slogan “Iran, Land of History and Nature,” stood out as a significant attraction at the event.

The event serves as a unique opportunity for nations to connect with global stakeholders and showcase their tourism potential. With its exceptional participation this year, Iran highlighted its commitment to enhancing international collaboration and promoting its cultural treasures to a global audience.

AM