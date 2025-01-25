Tehran slams European Parliament for exploiting human rights to target Iran

TEHRAN – Iran has strongly condemned the recent resolution by the European Parliament, asserting it has exploited human rights as a pretext for politically motivated allegations against the nation.

Tehran dismissed the resolution for alleged "repression of human rights and women's rights" as lacking legal foundation and being part of a broader interventionist agenda.

Marzieh Afkham, Director General for Human Rights and Women at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the resolution, describing it as "a repetitive act indicative of an interventionist and politically motivated approach" within the European body.

She argued that such resolutions overlook the progress Iran has made in enhancing its human rights record, including legislative reforms aimed at improving women's rights and ensuring broader freedoms.

Additionally, Afkham condemned the resolution as "irresponsible," asserting that Iran's judicial system is professional and independent.

"The Iranian judicial system is a professional and independent entity, and judicial processes in the country are always based on law and adhere to the principles of fair trial," she stated.

Afkham emphasized that Iran rejects any foreign interference in its judicial processes, considering such actions contrary to international law principles.

On January 23, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, condemning what it alleged was a systemic violation of human rights and “hostage diplomacy” by Iran. It called for a comprehensive European response.

The resolution was passed with 556 votes in favor, 6 against, and 42 abstentions.

‘IRGC vital for national defense’

The European Parliament's resolution, which also criticized the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), was met with additional disdain by Tehran.

Afkham described the parliament's stance on the IRGC as "completely baseless and condemnable."

She explained that the IRGC is a legal and popular institution, playing a fundamental role in safeguarding Iran's national security, defending against aggression, and combating terrorism in the region.

"Any affront against this homeland defender will face a decisive response from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Afkham warned.

Afkham also voiced Tehran's dissent with the interventionist positions of some European Parliament members, urging them to learn from past mistakes.

She concluded by asserting that the European Parliament should "take steps towards respecting its international legal obligations and play a constructive role in promoting peace, stability, and human rights," rather than supporting terrorist groups, which she said equates to endorsing and encouraging violence and violating fundamental human rights.