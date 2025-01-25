Gandhi Peace Prize awarded to Iran for advocacy of Palestinian rights

TEHRAN – Iran has been awarded the International Gandhi Peace Prize for its ongoing support of Palestinians and its contributions toward peace in West Asia.

The award was presented to Iran during a conference in New Delhi, the capital of India, on Saturday. The event brought together diplomats, cultural figures, and peace advocates from various countries, highlighting the importance of international cooperation for peace and justice in the region.

As the Israeli regime continues its genocidal campaign in Gaza, Iran’s consistent support for Palestinian rights and its stance against occupation have earned it global recognition.

During the conference, the organizers underlined the urgent need for serious action from international organizations to prevent further violence and genocide.

They stressed that peace could only be achieved through greater cooperation at both the political and cultural levels. The conference also explored the deep historical connections between India and West Asian region, emphasizing the importance of strengthening these bonds to foster peace in the region.

The International Gandhi Peace Prize, established by the Indian government in 1995 to honor the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, is awarded annually to individuals or countries that embody Gandhi’s ideals of peace, nonviolence, and humanitarianism. This year, Iran, alongside South Africa, Iraq, and Qatar, was recognized for its tireless efforts in the pursuit of peace and stability in a region marked by prolonged conflict.

Israel was forced to accept the ceasefire agreement last week after waging 15 months of devastating war on the Gaza Strip, causing over 46,000 Palestinian deaths and injuring more than 110,000 others.

The Israeli regime initiated its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following a successful operation by Hamas in the occupied territories. The operation dubbed ‘al-Aqsa Storm’ was a response to the Israeli regime's increasing violence toward Palestinians and its repeated desecrations of the al-Aqsa Mosque.