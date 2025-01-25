Sanctions harming children’s rights in Iran, says deputy minister at UN review

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy for Human Rights and International Affairs at the Ministry of Justice has addressed the detrimental effects of unjust sanctions on efforts towards advancing children's rights in Iran.

Askar Jalalian, presented Iran's fourth report on children's rights during the 48th session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva on Thuesday.

Jalalian began by reaffirming that the protection and promotion of children’s rights remain a core principle of Iran’s legal system.

"Respecting children's rights is not just a legal duty but a deeply embedded value within our system," Jalalian stated.

One of the key highlights of his presentation was the adoption of the "Law on the Protection of Children and Adolescents" in recent years, which he called a landmark achievement in the country’s efforts to protect vulnerable young people. This law, along with its executive regulations currently under development, lays the groundwork for improving child welfare and safeguarding children’s rights at a national level.

Furthermore, Jalalian pointed out that the Ministry of Justice had been designated as the national authority overseeing the Convention on the Rights of the Children in Iran. This role includes the coordination of efforts across various sectors, both governmental and non-governmental, to ensure compliance with international standards.

The ministry, he explained, has established a comprehensive structure to support the implementation of the convention’s provisions, including the formation of expert committees in each of the country’s provinces. These committees, working alongside a national council, have been tasked with overseeing the execution of child protection policies and ensuring that the rights of children are upheld in every corner of the nation.

Despite these significant strides, Jalalian also underscored the challenges Iran faces, particularly the negative impact of unjust international sanctions on the country’s ability to fully support and advance children's rights. He expressed concern that sanctions have hindered Iran’s capacity to provide essential services and support for children, especially in areas such as education, healthcare, and social services, which are critical to the well-being of the nation's youth.

In conclusion, while recognizing the progress made, Jalalian called for international cooperation and understanding, urging that sanctions be lifted to allow Iran to better meet its obligations and ensure a brighter, safer future for all children in the country.