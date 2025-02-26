Iran repatriates 130 prisoners from Iraq under bilateral transfer agreement

TEHRAN – In a milestone under a bilateral agreement, 130 Iranian prisoners have been repatriated from Iraq to serve the remainder of their sentences closer to home.

The transfer carried out through the Mehran border crossing, marks a pivotal step in the exchange of convicts between Iran and Iraq.

Asghar Jalalian, Deputy Minister of Justice for Human Rights and International Affairs and head of the Convict Transfer Committee, announced the successful operation on Wednesday.

"This not only aids in the rehabilitation and social reintegration of the prisoners but also lessens the financial and emotional burden on their families," Jalalian stated," adding that "reducing the hardships faced by our citizens remains a priority."

Emphasizing the government's focus on humanitarian concerns, he added, "Through international agreements, we aim to facilitate the rehabilitation and reintegration of Iranian convicts."

Jalalian noted that Iran has signed transfer protocols with 29 countries, 23 of which are currently operational.

Since the start of this year, nearly 300 prisoners have been returned, with plans to increase these numbers in the coming year, according to the official.

The deputy minister highlighted ongoing efforts to streamline the process, including diplomatic negotiations and legal cooperation. "We anticipate even higher numbers in 2026," he mentioned, alluding to recent measures aimed at enhancing international legal collaboration.

This successful transfer also underscores the improving relations between Iran and Iraq, signaling a mutual willingness to collaborate on humanitarian issues.

Looking ahead, Iran's Ministry of Justice anticipates an increase in such transfers, bolstered by diplomatic efforts and a focus on human rights.

"Our goal is to bring our citizens home, support their rehabilitation, and strengthen the bonds that tie our communities together," Jalalian concluded.