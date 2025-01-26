IRGC begins reconstruction efforts in flood-stricken villages of southeast Iran

TEHRAN – In response to the severe floods earlier this year that caused widespread damage to villages in Chabahar, Konarak, and Dashtiari in Sistan-Baluchestan province, the IRGC Ground Forces have initiated major reconstruction efforts, aiming to rebuild infrastructure and improve living conditions in the affected areas.

Brigadier General Majid Reza Hassanzadeh, Deputy Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces’ Deprivation Alleviation and Public Aid Headquarters, announced the completion of several key projects during a recent visit to the region.

Speaking at the inauguration of development initiatives, he revealed that seven residential units have been constructed or repaired for families impacted by the floods. Additionally, 11 flood barriers have been built to reduce the risk of future flooding.

“As part of a broader initiative, water distribution networks have been installed to serve 27 villages. So far, seven villages are benefiting, while work continues in the remaining 20 villages. Another critical project involves constructing three 15,000-cubic-meter water reservoirs, which are expected to significantly alleviate water scarcity in southeastern Iran,” he asserted.

During his visit, Hassanzadeh inspected the ongoing water supply projects and emphasized their importance in enhancing the quality of life for local residents. A joint meeting between Mansour Bijar, governor of Sistan-Baluchestan, and Brigadier General Hassanzadeh was held to evaluate progress, prioritize upcoming steps, and address funding requirements for these initiatives.

The water supply efforts in Sistan-Baluchestan represent approximately 25% of Iran’s national water supply campaign.