IRIB journalist detained by Israeli forces in occupied territories

TEHRAN – Peyman Jebelli, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), announced on Tuesday that an IRIB journalist has been detained by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Following thorough investigations, Jebelli confirmed that the journalist is currently imprisoned by the Israeli regime.

The IRIB chief noted the sensitive nature of the situation, revealing that the journalist's family had chosen not to publicize the matter, which has complicated efforts for his release. He clarified that the journalist is being held in the occupied territories, not in Gaza.

“We remain hopeful that he will be freed from captivity soon,” Jebelli said.

Journalists working in the Palestinian territories face heightened risks while reporting on the ongoing conflict. Despite these obstacles, Palestinian journalists continue to document the violence, providing crucial coverage of one of the deadliest wars of the 21st century.

Last month, Hamas condemned Israel’s deliberate targeting of journalists in Gaza, calling it a "war crime."

Since the beginning of the Israeli assault, an unprecedented number of journalists have been detained, often without charges, in what is seen as retaliation for their reporting. Over 200 journalists have also been killed since Israel launched its airstrikes in October 2023.