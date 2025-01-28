Iran stresses commitment to fight terrorism and uphold regional peace in letter to UN

TEHRAN – The Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations reaffirmed the country’s unwavering dedication to combating terrorism and promoting regional peace and stability under international law.

In a letter sent to the UN Security Council, the mission outlined Iran's stance on the long-standing issue of terrorism, referencing the significant losses suffered by the nation.

The letter includes a comprehensive report, which lists 23,323 Iranian victims of terrorism since the 1979 Revolution, underscoring Iran's role not only as a leader in the fight against terrorism but also as one of its major victims.

The letter, issued following instructions from the Iranian government, emphasizes that these terrorist acts have been perpetrated by various groups with foreign backing, targeting civilians and violating international law. According to the report, around 23,000 innocent Iranians, including women and children, have been killed as a result of these attacks.

Iran stressed that these acts of terrorism are strategically employed to achieve political objectives and are carried out by more than 30 terrorist organizations, including al-Qaeda, MKO, Komala, and Jaish al-Zulm with varying degrees of external support.

The letter highlights that these actions violate the principles of the UN Charter, particularly the protection of sovereignty and civilian populations, and stresses that such terrorism poses one of the most significant threats to global peace and security.

In conclusion, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and calls for the recognition of its people’s suffering. Iran urges the international community to ensure the voices of victims are heard and respected, free from double standards or baseless accusations.

The Permanent Mission requests that this letter be registered and distributed as an official document under agenda item 110, titled "Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism."