Evil nature of U.S. behind diplomatic smiles

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned that behind diplomatic smiles of the United States lies a hidden animosity, citing examples of US actions such as Congress applauding a murderer and awarding a medal to the captain responsible for downing an Iranian passenger plane.

The leader made the remarks during a meeting with a number of officials and ambassadors from Islamic countries on the auspicious anniversary of Eid al-Mab'ath, the day on which Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was appointed to prophethood, on Jan. 28, 2025.

Ayatollah Khamenei opened the meeting by extending his congratulations to the Iranian nation, the Islamic Ummah, and all freedom-seekers around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath. He highlighted the significance of this celebration coinciding with Bahman [February], a month that marks the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which itself emerged from the event of the Bi’tha.

"The Bi’tha is one of the greatest and most significant events in human history, as it brought about a tremendous intellectual and perceptual transformation, ushering in an unparalleled transformation among the people of that era and in subsequent periods," he stated.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the US government as the head of arrogant and colonial powers, as well as a government influenced by the world’s financial elites. He argued that the major financial cartels are constantly scheming to alter the identity and interests of nations and expand their colonial influence. “As the Quran states, they desire whatever causes you difficulty,” he said.

Referring to Quranic verses that portray the hatred and grudge of Islam’s enemies as greater than what is apparent in their words and behaviors, he said, “When members of the US Congress applaud and encourage a murderer responsible for slaughtering thousands of children, or when they award a medal to the captain of the American ship that shot down an Iranian passenger plane with 300 passengers, these are examples of their evil nature, hostilities, and grudges that are concealed behind diplomatic smiles.” Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the necessity of vigilance in global interactions, stating, “We must understand that behind diplomatic smiles lie hidden enmities and hatred. We should open our eyes and remain alert to whom we are dealing with and speaking to.”

The Leader described one of the key messages of the Prophet’s Mab’ath for all Muslim governments and nations as the belief in the truth that “honor belongs to God.” He said, “With divine honor, no enemy or foreign element will be able to exert negative influence in either spiritual or physical domain.”

He said the prophets were equipped with two tools, namely reason and faith, for transforming human societies. He added, “By awakening the reason and faith inherent in human beings, they assist humanity in finding the path to growth and the Straight Path. The repeated emphasis in the Quran on reflection, reasoning, and contemplation is rooted in this very point.”

Ayatollah Khamenei characterized faith—and its central pillar, monotheism—as the core of the Islamic worldview and the foundation for building an Islamic society. He stressed, “The Mab’ath was not a sudden event confined to a single day, but rather a continuous and ongoing process. By employing reason and faith, one can draw upon its blessings and lessons in all eras to bring about intellectual and practical transformation and address problems.”