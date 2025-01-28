Courageous confrontation: Brave Lebanese woman stands up to Israeli tank

Footage of a Lebanese woman confronting an Israeli tank in southern Lebanon has been shared thousands of times on social media, garnering widespread admiration for her bravery.

The videos posted online on Sunday were taken as displaced residents in the village of Maroun el-Ras confronted Israeli forces who had remained in the area in violation of the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

The woman can be seen standing with her arms stretched while shouting at the Israeli forces, who she dares to open fire. Shots from the Israeli soldiers can be heard firing off in the background.