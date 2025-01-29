No message exchange with U.S. on sanctions talks so far: Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has dismissed speculation that the new U.S. administration has reached out regarding possible negotiations on lifting sanctions.

Speaking on the sidelines of cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi made it clear that Tehran has received no direct messages from Washington and remains cautious about any engagement.

"So far, no clear communication has been exchanged between the two governments," he stated. "What is being discussed is only in the media."

His comments come amid growing speculation that the U.S. may have secretly sent messages to Iran regarding a potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, Araghchi stressed that any decision to enter negotiations would depend on meaningful confidence-building measures by the U.S..

Araghchi emphasized that Iran is already engaged in discussions with European signatories to the JCPOA and is waiting for Washington to clarify its stance before making any decisions. He also reiterated Tehran’s longstanding position that it was the U.S., not Iran, that broke the agreement.

"We had a deal. Iran honored its commitments, but it was the U.S. that unilaterally withdrew," he said, referencing former President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to abandon the JCPOA and reinstate economic sanctions under the "maximum pressure" campaign.

In response to Washington’s withdrawal and its failure to uphold the agreement, Iran gradually scaled back its own compliance with the nuclear deal starting in 2019, arguing that it could not remain bound by an agreement that the other parties were not fully implementing.

Despite Trump’s repeated remarks during his campaign and presidency about seeking a new agreement with Iran, Araghchi underscored that trust between the two countries has been severely damaged. "Overcoming this distrust is not a simple task," he said. "It cannot be achieved with mere words—it requires concrete action."

He further noted that if Iran ever considers returning to negotiations, it will only do so under conditions of equality and mutual respect. "Any potential talks must be based on a fair and balanced approach, not dictated by one side."

‘Afghanistan a vital strategic partner to iran’

In addition to addressing nuclear negotiations, Araghchi touched on Iran’s evolving relationship with Afghanistan, particularly in light of recent regional developments. He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to engaging with Afghanistan’s interim government, describing the neighboring country as a vital strategic partner with shared national interests.

One key issue in Iran-Afghanistan relations is Iran’s water rights from the Helmand (Hirmand) River. Araghchi noted that the Afghan government acknowledges Iran’s legal claims and has expressed its willingness to honor existing treaties as well as religious and humanitarian obligations regarding water access.

He also addressed the ongoing issue of Afghan refugees in Iran, stating that while Afghanistan’s interim government has agreed in principle to repatriate illegal migrants, they insist that the process must be carried out in an organized and coordinated manner.