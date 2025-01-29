Parliamentary delegation from Iran meets Belarus’ election chief, praises transparency

TEHRAN – A delegation from Iran’s Parliament met with Igor Karpenko, Chairman of Belarus’ Central Election Commission, to discuss electoral processes and bilateral relations.

The meeting took place as part of the Iranian delegation’s visit to Belarus as international observers for the country’s presidential election.

Ali Asghar Bagherzadeh and Ali Keshavarzi, the chair and vice-chair of the Iran-Belarus Parliamentary Friendship Group, led the Iranian delegation. Bagherzadeh highlighted the strengthening ties between Iran and Belarus, stating that Iran’s presence in the election monitoring process reflected the deepening relationship between the two nations.

“The participation of 480 international observers in the election demonstrates Belarus’ commitment to transparency,” Bagherzadeh said. He also praised the high voter turnout, describing it as a strong indication of public support for the Belarusian government.

Keshavarzi pointed out key differences between Iran’s and Belarus’ electoral systems, noting that Belarus allows early voting while Iran conducts all elections on a single day. He commended the high level of organization at polling stations and emphasized that broad public participation plays a crucial role in national development.

Addressing concerns about international recognition of the election results, Keshavarzi remarked, “While Western countries refuse to acknowledge Belarus’ elections, every independent nation has the right to hold free and sovereign elections without external interference.”

For his part, Karpenko welcomed Iran’s participation in election monitoring, calling it a significant step in expanding bilateral cooperation. “This is the first time representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran have observed a presidential election in Belarus,” he said. “It marks an important new chapter in our relations and strengthens our cooperation in international election monitoring.”