Iranian delegation in Minsk to monitor Belarus presidential elections

TEHRAN – An official Iranian delegation has traveled to Minsk to observe the presidential elections in Belarus at the invitation of the country's government.

The delegation, led by the director general of the Elections Office within Iran's Interior Ministry, is participating as international observers to monitor the electoral process.

As part of their agenda, the Iranian team will visit polling stations across the capital city of Minsk to assess voting procedures and ensure compliance with established regulations. This initiative is in accordance with arrangements made by Belarus' Central Election Commission.

The presidential election, held on January 26, is conducted under the framework of the Belarusian constitution, which stipulates a direct voting system. The elected president will serve a five-year term in office, continuing a tradition of executive leadership chosen by popular vote.

The president will be considered elected if more than half of the citizens participating in the election vote in his favor. Over 44,000 domestic and nearly 500 international observers are monitoring the election process.

Five candidates are vying for the post of head of state, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who has led Belarus since 1994. His rivals are the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Oleg Gaidukevich, entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party Sergey Syrankov, and leader of the Republican Party of Labor and Justice Alexander Khizhnyak.