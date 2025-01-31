Leader’s commendation for “Underground Temple” unveiled in Yazd

TEHRAN- On Thursday, the unveiling ceremony of the commendation for the book "Underground Temple" from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, took place in Rokn Abad Village, Meybod, in Yazd Province.

The event was graced by the presence of Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, alongside various officials and citizens from the region.

Attendees included the Governor, members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and several families of martyrs and veterans from the Sacred Defense era, IRNA reported on Friday.

The book "Underground Temple" focuses on the well sinker martyrs who assisted the Iranian forces during the Iran-Iraq War by digging tunnels and wells wherever needed, the report added.

The narrative tells the story of men with calloused hands who untangled significant knots of war. After four decades, their dust-covered memories have gained renewed attention through the publication of this book, following the Leader's esteemed commendation.

In his commendation, Ayatollah Khamenei described the subject of the book as both noble and innovative.

“The theme of this novel is unique and innovative, and its writing is both delightful and captivating,” the Leader stated in his commendation.

“Addressing peripheral yet crucial and influential aspects of the Sacred Defense is a necessary endeavor, which the eloquent author of this novel has accomplished,” he noted. He added, “The contributions of the well sinkers from Yazd were highlighted multiple times by Martyr Sayyad Shirazi, a fact we were aware of; however, the importance, delicacy, and challenges as depicted in this book were not fully understood by us or others like us.”

“May God's mercy and favor be upon these artists wielding their pickaxes,” he concluded.

The book "Underground Temple," authored by Masoumeh Mir-Aboutalebi, recounts the story of Martyr Gholam-Hossein Rayat Rokn Abadi, who led a group of well sinkers involved in tunneling during Operation Fath al-Mobin.

This narrative follows a young man's quest to discover his true self beneath the soil. Elias, a disheartened and lonely youth, strives to change how others perceive him. Exhausted by constant belittlement from his uncle, he has grown increasingly isolated and withdrawn.

His mother's overwhelming attention compared to others has shattered his pride, and he is now determined to prove to everyone that he is neither a coward nor lacking in strength. Elias embarks on a journey until Haj Gholam-Hossein, the well sinker from Qom, arrives in his village, introducing him to a new world that demands bravery and valor for entry. His acquaintance with Haj Gholam-Hossein leads to unexpected and transformative events in Elias's life.

Additionally, several military personnel, veterans, and commanders from the eight years of the Iran-Iraq War, along with the esteemed families of martyrs from the Rokn Abad and Mehr Abad villages, were honored throughout the ceremony.

