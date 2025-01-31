Iranian company produces nanocoatings for cars, buildings

TEHRAN – An Iranian knowledge-based company has produced coatings utilizing nanomaterials to repel water, dirt, and other pollutants, keeping cars and buildings cleaner for longer periods and reducing the need for frequent washing.

Nanocoatings are widely used in industries to extend the lifespan of products by preventing environmental damage, scratches, corrosion, color fading, and stains. This enhances the product's durability and economic value.

Some of this company's products can be used without water, which helps save water and prevent issues such as rusting.

These tiny particles penetrate and clean surfaces at a microscopic level, removing contaminants more effectively than traditional cleaning methods.

The products are not only comparable with foreign-made ones but also are sold at much lower prices.