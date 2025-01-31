Legacy of Mohammad Deif continues to haunt Israelis, IRGC declares

TEHRAN – In a statement issued on Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) offered condolences on the martyrdom of Mohammad Deif and other commanders of the al-Qassam Brigades.

The IRGC described the martyrs as "brilliant stars whose names continue to instill fear and terror in the hearts of Zionist criminals and their supporters."

On Thursday, Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida announced the martyrdom of Mohammad Deif, the esteemed commander of the Qassam Brigades, alongside key leaders Marwan Issa, Ghazi Abu Tama'a, Raed Thabet, and Rafa Salama.

While the Israeli regime claimed in July 2024 to have executed a strike that targeted Mohammad Deif, these assertions were unconfirmed by Hamas and lacked independent verification.

The IRGC's statement also honored other commanders of the proud Palestinian Resistance who fought against the "evil Zionist regime's military," considering their luminous legacy as a guiding torch for the faithful and invincible Islamic resistance front in the quest to liberate Jerusalem and eliminate the "cancerous tumor" of Israel.

The statement highlighted that the vitality, growth, continuous empowerment, and vibrancy of the Resistance, along with the recording of significant events and achievements on the path to liberating Jerusalem, are owed to the sacrifices and heroic deeds of great men.

"These men, through their selfless, sacrificial, and legendary presence on the battlefield against the occupiers of the sacred land of Palestine, have created eternal honors and made themselves role models and guiding lights for the mujahideen of Jerusalem," the statement read.

The IRGC added that the Palestinian martyrs have created an inspiring and enduring record of sacrifice, selflessness, resistance, and relentless struggle against the Israeli regime, especially after "the historic Al-Aqsa Storm operation" on October 7th.

The IRGC emphasized that the announcement of the martyrdom of Mohammad Deif and other commanders of the Qassam Brigades will infuse new blood into the veins of the Islamic Resistance fighters of Palestine.

"It will strengthen the will and readiness of the Palestinian nation's children to continue their steadfastness and pursue the goal of liberating Jerusalem and raising the Palestinian flag across the sacred land," the statement concluded.