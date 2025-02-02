Azerbaijani presidential advisor visits historical palace complex in Tehran

TEHRAN - An advisor to the President of Azerbaijan, along with his delegation, visited the museums of the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran.

Hikmat Hajiyev, a top advisor to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of Azerbaijan, visited the complex accompanied by two of his deputies and Ali Alizada, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Iran.

During the visit, Hajiyev and his delegation toured various sections and palaces of the complex including the Ahmad Shahi Pavilion, CHTN reported on Sunday.

Following the visit, Hajiyev highlighted the cultural similarities between the two nations and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Niavaran Complex and the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in preserving historical artifacts.

Covering an area of about eleven hectares, the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex is composed of several landmark buildings, museums, and monuments constructed in the 19th and 20th centuries during the Pahlavi and late Qajar eras.

The history of the palace complex stretches back to about 280 years ago when Fath-Ali Shah of the Qajar Dynasty ordered a summer residence to be built over the then countryside area of the capital. The two-story Ahmad-Shahi pavilion is one of the highlights of the complex.

With an area of 9,000 square meters, the palace is entirely adorned with magnificent plasterwork, mirrorwork, and tilework. Its architecture boasts a blend of pre and post-Islamic arts. Its beautifully decorated and fully furnished interior features loads of artworks, such as precious paintings and sculptures by Iranian and foreign artists.

The main palace of the complex was originally erected for royal ceremonies and gatherings. However, it later turned into a dwelling for Mohammad Reza Shah and his family.

AM