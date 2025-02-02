Iranian visits to Türkiye see 30.9 percent year-on-year rise

TEHRAN - The number of Iranian nationals visiting neighboring Turkey has soared by 30.9 percent in 2024 compared to a year earlier.

In the same year, Türkiye hosted 52.6 million international tourists, with travelers from Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Iran, and Bulgaria ranking as its top tourism sources.

Türkiye’s total tourist arrivals in 2024 grew by approximately 7% compared to the previous year, generating a record-breaking $61.1 billion in revenue, according to official data released on Friday.

Russian tourists led the influx with 6.7 million visitors, accounting for 12.8% of Türkiye’s total foreign arrivals, marking a 6% increase from the previous year. German visitors followed with 6.6 million, showing a 6.9% rise.

The United Kingdom contributed 4.4 million tourists, reflecting a 16.7% growth. Meanwhile, Iranian arrivals surged to 3.2 million, a substantial 30.9% increase compared to 2023, the highest growth among all key markets. Additionally, 2.9 million visitors came from Bulgaria, recording a slight 0.9% rise.

