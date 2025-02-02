BMI appreciated for producing awareness-raising advertisements

Bank Melli Iran (BMI) was awarded the Tradename Statue at the second Cultural and Economic Festival of Commercial Advertisements, which was held at IRIB International Conferences Center on January 26-27, 2025, with the slogan of "Advertisement - Awareness".

The Second Cultural and Economic Festival of Commercial Advertisements was held at IRIB International Conference Center on January 26-27, 2025 with the participation of a large number of well-known brands and advertising companies, and Bank Melli Iran (BMI) succeeded in winning the exemplary commercial brand among the selected companies in the group of banks, credit - finance institutions, and insurance companies.

Accordingly, the plaque and statue of the selected brand were awarded to Abolfazl Najjarzadeh CEO of Bank Melli Iran.

The First Commercial Advertisements Festival entitled "Cultural-Economic Festival of the Commercial Advertisements," was held at IRIB's International Conferences Center in January 2025, hosted by the IRIB and IRIB’s Commercial Department General with a focus on exhibition space and holding the specialized seminars.

In the second edition of this festival, held in two days, in addition to organizing the specialized seminars on marketing topics, the selected companies were appreciated during a ceremony on the second day of the festival.