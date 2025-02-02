Ansarullah leader warns Israel: Yemen's army ready to counter any ceasefire violations

Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik Al-Houthi has warned Israel against violating truce agreements with Hezbollah and Hamas resistance movements.

In a speech on Sunday, the Ansarullah leader said the Yemeni army stands prepared to “escalate tensions against the enemy (Israel)” if it violates the ceasefire agreements.

Al-Houthi also touched upon Israel’s intensified assault on the occupied West Bank.

“The United States and the Zionist regime made futile attempts to crush resistance by invading Gaza. They are now trying to compensate for their setbacks in Gaza by committing crimes in the West Bank.”