Science production grows noticeably after Islamic revolution

TEHRAN – Science production in Iran has been experiencing a constant rise after the 1979 Islamic revolution, moving up by 33 positions among the world’s countries from 50 in 1980 to 17 in 2024.

The country ranked second in science production among Islamic nations in 2024, compared with fifth in 1980, Mehr news agency reported.

Forty-six years after the Islamic revolution, the country has made great strides in different stores including science, health, security, economy, industry, and legislation.

A review of Scopus data shows that in the first twenty years following the Islamic revolution, scientific production moved up significantly, rising from 284 articles published in 1980 to 1450 articles in 1999, reaching 8497 articles in 2005. In 2024, Iran published 75,928 scientific articles.

Iran targets world’s 12th spot in science production

Despite ongoing sanctions, Iran is planning to elevate the country’s ranking for scientific productions from currently 17 to 12 by 2027.

Due to sanctions, economic restrictions, and the limitations on publishing papers by Iranian scholars, particularly during the last three years, Iran’s ranking in scientific productions has lowered from 15 to 17, Shahin Akhoundzadeh, an official with the health ministry, has said.

The country’s advancement in science production requires compensating for the regression in research and technology through providing funds, facilitating research, and promoting meritocracy which will reduce young elites’ migration, as well, the health ministry’s website quoted Akhoundzadeh as saying.

Scientific associations grow by 23%

The number of scientific associations as one of the pillars of science in the country has increased from 322 in the Iranian year 1392 (2013 -2014) to 396 last year (ended on March 19), signifying a 22.9 percent growth.

Interdisciplinary and humanitarian associations have experienced the highest growth. Within a decade, the number of interdisciplinary and humanitarian associations has increased from 50 and 102 to 85 and 142, respectively, IRNA reported.

Scientific associations have always played an essential role in producing knowledge and achieving scientific development.

They are the main foundation of institutions beyond political, racial, ethnic, religious, and sexual boundaries.

Scientific associations have emerged in response to the needs of the world of democracy and the enhancement of human solidarity. They have also created an appropriate environment for free thinking and the establishment of a culture of conversations.

Their Independence from governments in finance and human resources, speed of action, high decision-making power, limited bureaucracy, and flexible mechanism bolster their efficiency at national and international levels.

