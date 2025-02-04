Sabahi Fard appointed commander of Iran's central air defense base

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard has been appointed commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, the central headquarters for the country's air defense operations.

The appointment, made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was announced Tuesday by Chief of Staff Brigadier General Mohammad Baqeri.

Sabahi Fard will concurrently hold his existing role as commander of the Artesh Air Defense Force, succeeding Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh. The Khatam al-Anbiya base coordinates the operations of Iran’s air defense forces under the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

