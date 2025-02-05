Iranian biotech products target 35 countries

TEHRAN –Since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 19, 2024), biotechnology products have been exported to 35 countries worldwide, compared to 33 countries in the past year.

The pharmaceutical biotechnology industry saves some two billion dollars in foreign currency annually, covering 60 percent of the country’s pharmaceutical exports, IRNA quoted Hossein Amirazodi, the secretary general of the association of pharmaceutical biotechnology producers and exporters, as saying.

The official made the remarks on Tuesday, addressing the 4th International Conference and Exhibition on Iranian Medical Biotech Products and Related Industries (Iran Bio) being held from February 4 to 6 at the Olympic Hotel in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Currently, the country produces 40 out of 150 pharmaceutical biotechnology products that are manufactured in the world, he said, adding that the achievement has been made over the course of 30 years.

Iran Bio aims to feature the capabilities and potentials of the national biotechnology industries, provide an opportunity for information and technology transfer, increasing synergy among researchers, experts and active members, showcase the latest achievements in biotechnology, support domestic manufacturers by expanding markets and export opportunities.

Medicine exports up over 19% in 6 months

In the first half of the current Iranian year that started on March 20, the country has exported medicines worth 104.6 million dollars, an increase of 19.7 percent year on year.

The exports amounted to 49,400 tons in volume, showing 15 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration.

Some 345 companies have been involved in producing medicines, supplements, and raw materials, as well as importing pharmaceuticals in the six-month period of time.

Pharmaceutical companies have imported a total of 54,800 tons of commodities worth 1.1 billion dollars, indicating a 3.76 percent decrease in amount and 4.5 percent increase in terms of value compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.

In June 2024, Seyyed Ali Maboudi, an official with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the FDA is developing a plan to increase pharmaceutical exports by 30 percent in the mid-term.

“In the past years, medicine exports in Iran accounted for a small share of non-oil exports. However, over the past year, it experienced a growing trend,” IRNA quoted Maboudi as saying.

