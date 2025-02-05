“Nian” calligraphic paintings exhibition underway in Tehran 

TEHRAN- An exhibition of paintings and calligraphic paintings by Iranian artist Ahdieh Bahadori is currently underway in Tehran.

Entitled “Nian”, the exhibition features 18 pieces inspired by religious and Quranic themes, displayed in various sizes.

Organized by the Municipality of District 2 in Tehran, this solo exhibition will continue until mid-February.

According to the organizers, proceeds from the sales of the artworks will contribute to the release of individuals convicted of financial crimes.

Art enthusiasts can visit the exhibition daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the ground floor of the District 2 Municipal Building, located at 13th Western Street, Qeisar Aminpour Boulevard, Sa’adat Abad Neighborhood.

SAB/

