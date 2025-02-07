Former Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant admitted that the Israeli occupation forces were ordered to implement the Hannibal Directive—a controversial protocol that involves killing captives along with their captors—during the war on Gaza.

Gallant also criticized former Police Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his provocative storming of al-Aqsa Mosque, stating that it "ignited the situation."

The Israeli military is facing a wave of resignations following its failures on October 7. Israeli Channel 13 described the situation as a "shockwave within the army."

"Israel’s" military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation on January 21, citing accountability for the military's "failure" during the October 7 operation by the Palestinian Resistance.

In a resignation letter made public by the army, Halevi stated that he was stepping down "due to my acknowledgment of responsibility for the [military's] failure on October 7."

While claiming that his departure comes amid "significant successes" by the military, Halevi conceded that "not all" of the war's objectives had been fulfilled.

Additionally, Major General Yaron Finkelman, commander of "Israel's" southern military command overseeing Gaza, also resigned.

In a televised address on the evening of his resignation, Halevi emphasized that the Israeli military "must provide answers for the failure of October 7 and learn from its mistakes."

Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Gallant in November, citing a breach of trust during the continued war on Gaza.

In a statement, Netanyahu noted that substantial strategic disagreements had surfaced between him and Gallant recently. Last month, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu was seeking to dismiss Gallant, citing his "obstruction of expanding the attack on Lebanon."

Netanyahu stressed that full trust is "critical" between a PM and a security minister during a war, adding, "Unfortunately, this trust has eroded, and attempts to bridge the gaps have failed."

He asserted that the disagreements were not only made public in an "unacceptable manner," but also reached "Israel's" opponents, who had "derived great benefit" from the matter.

Source: Al Mayadeen English