Water bottles thrown at Israeli Ben Gvir in US visit

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was confronted by some demonstrators Wednesday night in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a statement and videos shared by Ben Gvir’s office.

“Water bottles were thrown” at Ben Gvir, his office said, when the far-right minister exited a building in front of protesters following a speech he gave at Shabtai, a private Jewish society at Yale that’s not officially affiliated with the university.

Renewed protests have spread at college campuses this spring over Israel’s handling of its war in Gaza.

The opponents of the Israeli war on Gaza also gathered at Yale University on Tuesday night to protest Ben Gvir’s visit.

