Ben-Gvir accuses Egypt of involvement in Al-Aqsa Storm 

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir said Israel deserves “explanations” from Egypt’s government about how Hamas has received weapons.

“They [Egypt] have a role in what happened on October 7,” said Ben-Gvir in comments carried by Israeli state radio. “There was probably some partnership, or at the very least, a willful blindness.”

Ben-Gvir, a former interior minister who resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet over the Israel-Hamas truce deal, has vigorously backed US President Donald Trump’s call for Palestinians in Gaza to be pushed into Egypt and Jordan – a plan both countries have rejected.

Egypt has backed Israel’s blockade of Gaza since Hamas took over the territory in 2007, tightly controlling the entry of materials and the passage of civilians back and forth.

