Iran to unveil anti-cancer vaccine in summer

TEHRAN –Iran's National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (NIGEB) has developed an anti-cancer vaccine that will be released in the summer.

“The vaccine will be able to prevent all cancers,” Mehr news agency quoted Javad Mohammadi, head of NIGEB, as saying.

Referring to the two new products manufactured by Iranian knowledge-based companies, namely intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIg) and albumin, the official said IVIg is essential for people with congenital immunodeficiency. Due to their weak immune system, these patients need immunoglobulin injections every 20 days.

Currently, to meet the needs of patients, blood plasma is sent to other countries to be turned into various proteins, including immunoglobulin, and the products are imported to be used by patients. The process is not only costly but also time-consuming, Mohammadi noted.

Albumin is a type of protein made by the liver. It keeps fluid from leaking out of blood vessels, so it is critical for patients suffering from kidney and liver diseases, he added.

“These two products are now available to patients in the domestic market. Knowledge-based companies will soon be able to meet 70 percent and then 100 percent of the market’s needs,” Mohammadi highlighted.

National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

NIGEB was established in 1989 under the supervision of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology. Since then, NIGEB has been given a mandate to undertake original, state-of-the-art research activities.

It was established with dual purposes of promoting research in avant-garde areas of biological sciences and biotechnology as well as providing advanced training and educational programs for scientists and students from other universities and academic institutions.

NIGEB is a pivotal hub for advancing the field of biotechnology in Iran, notable for its focus on multidisciplinary collaboration and ethical progress.

Impressively, they engage in both basic and applied research across various biotechnology sectors while considering the implications of technological commercialization and socio-economic impacts.

NIGEB’s commitment to global cooperation and knowledge sharing is essential, particularly in a domain as fast-evolving and globally connected as genetic engineering and biotechnology.

Their work not only propels the scientific community within Iran but also makes significant contributions to international efforts addressing complex issues in agriculture, industry, the environment, and health. This reflects a comprehensive approach to research and education in the field.

MT/MG