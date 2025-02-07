Iran showcases charm at EMITT 2025

TEHRAN – Iran participated in the Eastern Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition (EMITT), which was held in Istanbul from February 5 to 7.

Cultural performances, featuring traditional dances from various ethnic groups, harvested exceptional attention for the country’s pavilion at the event, Mehr reported. “These cultural programs, designed by the Touring & Automobile Club of Iran, were part of Iran’s broader efforts at the 28th edition of EMITT to showcase its rich cultural heritage.”

The presence of Iran at EMITT, was facilitated by the Club and representing the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Its pavilion highlighted diverse sectors such as cultural and natural sites, Persian cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage, to name a few. It offered visitors an experience of the country’s tourism potential in the realms of eco-tourism, health tourism, and traditional handicrafts.

Beyond visual appeal, Iran’s presence was aimed to enhance global partnerships and promote sustainable tourism. Moreover, the Club organized a number of interactive sessions and meetings to engage international tourism professionals, investors, and stakeholders.

Hassan Didehban, the cultural advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul, praised Iran's active and notable participation in this year's EMITT. He highlighted the importance of such international exhibitions for promoting Iran's tourism capabilities.

Didehban emphasized the significance of Iran's presence in global exhibitions and international arenas. It has provided an excellent platform for showcasing the country's tourism potential, the official said.

The head of EMITT, also acknowledged Iran's key role in the regional tourism industry, describing the country's participation as a valuable opportunity to enhance cultural and tourism relations between Iran and Turkey. She expressed hope that this renewed participation, realized after several years, would pave the way for stronger collaborations and increased tourist exchange between the two nations.

The fair recognized as one of the top five tourism exhibitions worldwide, was inaugurated with the participation of high-ranking Turkish officials, including Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Istanbul Governor Omed Khoshnaw, the report said. It brought together 450 active representatives from 110 countries to the TÜYAP Istanbul Fair Center.

Renowned for its UNESCO-listed heritage sites, Iran is a treasure trove for travelers. From the architectural splendor of Persepolis and the intricate tilework of Isfahan’s mosques to the lush Caspian forests and the rugged beauty of the Alborz Mountains, the country offers a rich array of experiences. Visitors are also drawn to its renowned hospitality, vibrant bazaars, and culinary delights.

