Iran, Oman telecom companies sign MOU on data transmission

TEHRAN –Iranian and Omani telecommunication companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand data transmission among operators of the two countries.

The MOU was signed by Pishgaman Company, on behalf of Iran, and Omantel, on behalf of Oman, on the sidelines of Iran Corridor 2025 event, held in Dubai on February 3, Mehr news agency reported.

It aims to strengthen data transit corridors in the northern and southern routes; it is considered an important step to transform Iran into a regional data transmission hub.

Accordingly, data transit capacity to Oman will rise to 4.5 terabits per second from the northern borders to Europe and the internal borders of Iran, and a safe and high-speed network will be created from the northern borders of Iran (toward Europe) to the southern routes (toward Oman and the Persian Gulf).

By optimizing existing infrastructure, the project will save the time and cost of data transmission between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, and provide an efficient alternative to longer marine routes.

Cooperation with Omantel, as one of the leading operators in the Persian Gulf region, strengthens Iran’s access to international networks through the Southern Corridor and enables a more stable connection to global data centers. On the other hand, utilizing Iran’s northern routes enhances the security and variety of data transfer routes to Europe.

The MOU will also reinforce Iran’s position in the digital transit map of the world, and serve as an opportunity to attract investment in the information technology sector and create employment in the country’s communication infrastructure sector.

Iran Corridor 2025

Iran Corridor 2025, was held a day prior to Capacity Middle East, the major telecommunications conference in the region, which is being held from February 4 to 6.

The event aimed to showcase Iran’s communication infrastructure as a secure route for data transmission in the region.

An Iranian delegation led by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, traveled to Dubai to take part in the events.

Leading regional operators from 15 countries participated in the Iran Corridor. Hashemi delivered a speech focusing on Iran’s capabilities in the communication sector as well as strengthening regional cooperation.

The Iran Corridor aimed to promote regional cooperation in advancing the Digital Economy by enhancing interconnected digital infrastructures.

The one-day event served as a platform to showcase the rapid advancement in technology, innovation, and connectivity via Iran. As one of the most dynamic regions for technological growth, Iran is poised to be at the center of transformation in the Middle East.

The country plays a strategic role as a vital corridor, linking regions through terrestrial and submarine fiber optic networks, and fostering diversity in digital facilities. This position enables the integration of regional digital platforms and reliable, high-speed data communication.

The event explored opportunities for co-investment in interregional cable systems, leveraging Iran’s role at the crossroads of Trans-Eurasian corridors: the Middle East to Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Indian Ocean to the Caspian Sea, and the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

It emphasized geo-distributed data centers, Digital Free Zones, and Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) while highlighting advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and secure communication systems to advance digital connectivity.

On the sidelines of the event, Hashemi held meetings with key leaders, who have participated in the event, from across the globe.

