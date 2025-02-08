Photo exhibit showcasing Iran’s cultural heritage underway at National Museum

TEHRAN - A captivating photo exhibition titled “Iran: The Sacred Land” by renowned photographer Herbert Karim Masihi is currently underway at the National Museum of Iran.

The exhibition, which opened on February 6, has attracted cultural and artistic figures eager to explore Masihi’s artistic vision, the museum’s head of Exhibition Affairs told the Tehran Times on Saturday.

The collection features 80 striking photographs that vividly depict Iran’s rich architectural and historical heritage. Through his extensive travels, Masihi has skillfully documented some of the country’s most iconic sites, offering viewers a glimpse into the beauty and intricacy of Iranian art and architecture, Nina Rezaei explained.

A statement at the entrance of the exhibition reads: “Here lies a visual narrative of a story called ‘Memories of the Sacred Land’—a not-so-fictional tale of a traveler’s journey across this land, accompanied by an old man who teaches him to converse with stones, bricks, and shadows.”

The exhibition includes stunning representations of treasured mosques and Islamic structures, as well as significant historical landmarks such as Persepolis and contemporary architectural marvels like Azadi Tower.

Visitors can explore “Iran: The Sacred Land” daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm until February 19, 2025.

Iran, an ancient land steeped in history, boasts one of the world’s oldest continuous major civilizations, with settlements dating back to 4000 BC. It is adorned with a wealth of cultural treasures, including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, and diverse natural landscapes, complemented by 28 UNESCO labels. Viewed through a broader lens, Iranian history unfolds in two distinct eras: pre-Islamic and Islamic. The rise of the Medes in 625 BC marked the unification of Iran into a nation and empire. However, it was the Islamic conquest of Persia (633–656) that signaled a pivotal moment, bringing an end to the powerful Sassanid Empire (224–651) and reshaping the course of the nation’s history.

