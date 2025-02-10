64 Iranian medical universities in 2025 Webometrics world ranking

TEHRAN –The January edition of the Webometrics world ranking, BETA version, has included 64 medical universities from Iran.

In this year's ranking, University of Tehran (335) and Tehran University of Medical Sciences (468) are the two universities ranked among top 500 institutions in the world.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (with a global ranking of 468), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (656), Mashhad University of Medical Sciences (878), Tabriz University of Medical Sciences (886), Iran University of Medical Sciences (917) are placed first to fifth in the country, respectively.

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (987), Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (1102), Kerman University of Medical Sciences (1803), Hamedan University of Medical Sciences (1889), Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences (2034), are ranked 6th to tenth.

The Ranking Web (Webometrics) has been published since 2004 with the aim of promoting open access to the knowledge generated by universities. The January 2025 edition includes almost 32,000 higher education institutions (HEIs) from around the world.

The ranking model is based on both webometric and bibliometric indicators, which are collected from reliable sources such as Majestic, Google Scholar, and Scimago-Scopus. Web data is gathered during the first days of January, while bibliometric information covers the period from 2019 to 2023.

The results are historically consistent with those published by other ranking entities for top universities, but Webometrics provides data on many institutions from the Global South that are not covered by other rankings.

Impact (or visibility), accessibility (or transparency/openness), and excellence (research) are metrics that Webometrics uses to evaluate institutional websites.

Based on the January edition 2025, the top 10 universities in the world have also been introduced. Harvard University, Stanford University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are the top three universities, followed by Oxford University, Berkeley University in California, Cornell University in New York, University Washington, Columbia University in New York from the US, the University of Pennsylvania, and University of Cambridge.

Recent rankings

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) 2025 has placed 81 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world in 10 out of 11 subject areas, compared to 73 universities in 2024.

These ten subject rankings include arts and humanities; business and economics; clinical and health; computer science; education; engineering; life sciences; physical sciences; psychology; and social sciences. The eleventh subject is Law. Iran’s best rankings are in Computer Science, and Engineering.

University of Tehran (401-500), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and Shahid Beheshti University (501-600), Allameh Tabatabaei University and University of Isfahan (601), are ranked first to third in art and humanities.

University of Tehran (201-250), Sharif University of Technology (301-400), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and Iran University of Science and Technology (401-500), and Shahid Beheshti University (501-600) are the top five institutions in business and economics.

Sharif University of Technology (151-175), University of Tehran (201 -250), Amirkabir University of Technology (251-300), Iran University of Science and Technology (301-400), Isfahan University of Technology and University of Tabriz (401-500) are placed first to fifth in Computer Science, respectively.

Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and Kharazmi University (301-400), Allameh Tabatabaei University (401-500), Shahid Beheshti University and Shiraz University (501-600) are the top three universities in Education Studies.

Sharif University of Technology (151-175), University of Tehran (201-250), and Iran University of Science and Technology (251-300) are ranked first to third in Engineering, respectively.

Gorgan University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, and University of Tehran ranked first nationally; they rank 401-500 globally.

Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences jointly rank first (301-400), Qazvin University of Medical Sciences and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences rank second (401-500).

Iran University of Science and Technology, Sharif University of Technology, and University of Tehran ranked first (301-400 globally).

Amirkabir University of Technology, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, and University of Tabriz are placed second with a global ranking of 401-500.

University of Tehran (401-500) is placed first. Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Kharazmi University, Shahid Beheshti University, University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences are placed next, with a global ranking of 501-600.

The top three universities are University of Tehran (301-400), University of Tabriz (401-500), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and Shiraz University (501-600).

THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings (ISR) has placed 29 Iranian universities among top institutions worldwide for interdisciplinary science research.

ISR is a project launched in association with Schmidt Science Fellows; it has ranked a total of 749 universities from 92 countries.

University of Tehran with a global ranking of 77 is placed first in the country.

Shiraz University (ranked 132 globally) Razi University (174), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad (187), University of Tabriz (201-250) ranked second to fifth, respectively.

Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, and Urmia University are ranked joint sixth with a global ranking of 251-300.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings placed 32 Iranian universities in the list of top universities in 2025, compared to 31 universities in 2024.

Published annually since 2009, the QS Asia University Rankings highlight the top universities in Asia each year.

University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 87) is placed first among Iranian universities, followed by Sharif University of Technology (ranking 97 globally) and Amirkabir University of Technology (ranking 114 globally), Mehr news agency reported.

Isfahan University of Technology, Shiraz University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, University of Tabriz, Shahid Beheshti University, and University of Isfahan are ranked fourth to tenth, respectively.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 placed 85 Iranian universities among the top institutions compared to 75 universities in 2024.

The 2025 rankings include 2,092 ranked universities from 115 countries. There are 185 new entries compared with last year.

Recognized as the world’s most comprehensive evaluation of university performance, the latest methodology includes 18 carefully calibrated indicators to assess institutions across five key areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

Sharif University of Technology ranked first in the country with a global ranking of 301-350.

Amirkabir University of Technology, and Iran University of Science and Technology (ranking globally 351 –400) were placed second.

Kermanshah University of Medical Science, and University of Tehran were placed third with a global ranking of 401- 500.

Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Shiraz University of Technology, and Tehran University of Technology were ranked joint fourth, they ranked 601-800, globally.

