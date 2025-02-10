U.S. threats would be met with "unmatched strength," warns Iran’s defense minister

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh issued a stern warning to Iran's adversaries, stating that any aggressive move against the country would provoke a severe counteraction.

Speaking to journalists at the celebratory parades commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran on Monday, he questioned U.S. credibility: “Did America honor past agreements?”

Nasirzadeh dismissed dialogue with the Trump administration, vowing to retaliate fiercely against aggression. Adding, “Negotiating under sanctions and threats is impossible.”

When asked about the possibility of expanding missile capabilities beyond 2,000 km, he stated, “Our actions prioritize national security above all.”

The official affirmed Iran’s military adaptability, warning adversaries that threats would be met with “unmatched strength.”