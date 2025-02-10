Trump says he would ‘bomb the hell out of Iran’ if it doesn’t agree to his demands

TEHRAN – U.S. President Donald Trump made shocking statements on Saturday, suggesting in remarks to an American media outlet that he would first attempt to secure a deal requiring extreme military concessions from Iran, but if unsuccessful, he would "bomb the hell” out of the country.

"I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it,” Trump allegedly said to New York Post.

Trump further commented, "They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die," in what appeared to be an attempt to justify what observers are labeling as bullying.

Last week, the President signed a presidential memorandum that accused Iran of “destabilizing behavior” in West Asia and beyond. The directive’s stated goal is to bring Iran’s oil exports to “zero” through renewing the so-called maximum pressure campaign.

The maximum pressure campaign was first introduced in 2018 after Trump, during his first term, announced Washington’s official withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The subsequent campaign included the re-imposition and intensification of anti-Iran sanctions that had been removed under the JCPOA in exchange for limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Iran made significant nuclear advancements after Trump left the pact. Analysts say Washington is not really worried about Iran’s development of nuclear weapons, rather it is hoping to force Iran to make concessions in regards to its missile program and regional alliances.

In addition to closing off its nuclear sites, Trump allegedly wants Iran to get rid of its mid-range and long-range missiles, dismantle a big part of its ballistic arsenal, and cut ties with Resistance forces in the region. The president has reportedly told Tehran that he would only consider removing sanctions once Iranian officials have taken all those steps.

The alternative Trump suggested on Saturday to total surrender has re-directed attention to recent remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who said before the American president had made the bombing threat that negotiations with the U.S. are not “intelligent, wise, or honorable”. More observers are now affirming the Iranian Leader’s position.

