People's commitment to revolution

TEHRAN – Millions of Iranians from all walks of life took to the streets on Monday to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, an event that shaped modern Iranian identity and enabled the population of the world’s oldest nation to determine their own fate after decades of foreign control.

Across the country, people showed up in masses despite various challenges. Snow and unprecedented freezing temperatures affected cities in western and eastern Iran, and pollution deteriorated air quality in the southernmost regions, making a lengthy march uncomfortable.

Furthermore, Iranians this year celebrated the anniversary of their revolution amidst the usual barrage of Western propaganda. However, the country is still grappling with the economic fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's most recent anti-Iran move, which, though largely symbolic, sent shockwaves through currency markets.

Many, however, told local reporters that they could not stay home even if they wanted, especially as enemies had recently renewed threats against their nation. While turnout has always been impressive, it did indeed look like more people had attended the rallies in several regions compared to previous years.

“I didn’t attend these rallies for a few years after I hurt one of my knees in a car accident. But I wanted to be here this year no matter what,” said a man in his early 60s, who said he also took part in anti-Shah rallies over 46 years when he was a teenager. “Together, as a nation, we've faced so much these past years. And whatever comes our way now, we can overcome it, if we stand together, united,” he said, before elaborating on the bite of Western sanctions on his finances. “Budgeting is everything now. Some of my luxuries are gone. But I will never abandon Iran. These hardships will fade, just as we pushed Saddam out in the 80s and just as we forged ahead in military and nuclear technology when the world doubted us. Our economy will heal. It's a hard road, but unity and faith will see us through."

Donald Trump intensified pressure on Iran last week, signing a presidential memorandum demanding it cede its nuclear and military capabilities under threat of increased economic sanctions. He subsequently told American media that if Iran did not comply, the U.S. would "bomb the hell" out of it.

Enemies will take their wishes to the grave: Pezeshkian

Addressing a huge crowd of marchers in Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made statements that seemed to be in response to his American counterpart’s recent threats.

Pezeshkian warned that Iran’s enemies are pouring all their efforts into demoralizing the Iranian population and sowing discord among different groups. “They are, however, unaware that, under the leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and with the constant presence and sacrifices of the [Iranian] people, they will bring all these dreams and wishes to grave,” he said before the crowd erupts in a round of cheers. “Iran has powerfully resisted bullying and will continue to stand up to conspiracies aimed at sowing discord and division.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Pezeshkian said Iran has never sought to wage a war against any country and would never bow to the enemies. He added that the enemies are afraid of Iran’s unity and coherence, noting that Iranians would be able to solve all of the problems if they forge national unity.

Pezeshkian criticized Trump’s recent claim that he wishes to hold talks with Iran while simultaneously threatening to bomb the country and drive its oil exports to “zero”.

“Trump says let’s have a dialogue, and then … he signs and announces all possible conspiracies to bring the [Islamic] Revolution to its knees,” the president said.

Trump claims that Iran is disrupting regional security but “it is Israel that, with the support of the United States, is the root cause of insecurity and bombs the oppressed people of Gaza, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iran and wherever it wishes,” he added.

Iran would never allow enemies to implement their ominous objectives, the president asserted.