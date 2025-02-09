It is just a wish for US to zero out Iran’s oil export: minister

TEHRAN – Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Sunday that zeroing out Iran’s oil export through renewing the “maximum pressure” policy, which had already ended in failure, is purely an illusion.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum to apply “maximum pressure” to choke off Iran’s economy, including bringing Iran’s oil export to a complete halt.

“It is a wish for them and their wishes will never be realized,” Paknejad asserted.

The oil minister said it is a “failed policy that had already been tested and they did not get a result. If they test it again, they will not get a result and they will fail.”

In his first term, Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal on May 8 2018 and introduced the “maximum pressure” policy against Iran to force Iran into submission. However, the policy failed.

Paknejad said Iran will adopt more “complicated” policies if it faces more limitations in selling its oil.

He also said when foreigners skilled in oil industry left Iran after the Islamic Revolution in 1979 probably they imagined that Iranians would not be able to run the oil industry but Iranian succeeded to keep it afloat and develop it.