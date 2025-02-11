Syria’s al-Sharaa: Trump’s Gaza plan a ‘serious crime’ that is bound to fail

Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians and take over Gaza is a “serious crime that will ultimately fail”.

“I believe no power can drive people from their land. Many countries have tried to do it and they have all failed, especially during the recent war in Gaza over the past year and a half,” the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group said in an interview with a British podcast.

“Over 80 years of this conflict, all attempts to displace them have failed; those who left have regretted their decision. The Palestinian lesson that every generation has learned is the importance of holding on to their land.”