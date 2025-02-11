Israeli occupation ‘expands’ in Syria 

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime has reportedly expanded its occupation of the southwestern Syrian province of Quneitra.

Local sources informed regional media that the Israeli military carried out an incursion into the Quneitra countryside, accompanied by military support from those occupation forces already deployed in the Syrian territory. The operation reportedly focused on the destruction of Syrian military equipment in the area.

Regional reports state that Israeli occupation forces infiltrated Ain al-Nouriyah village in Quneitra, destroying remnants of two former Syrian army units and causing panic among residents.

Reports suggest that Israeli occupation forces destroyed two former Syrian army units, a mortar and an anti-armor missile unit, on a strategic hill in Quneitra.

The presence of the Israeli military sparked panic among local residents, particularly as incursions expanded and Israeli patrols increased throughout the Quneitra countryside and Mount Hermon.

This comes just days after residents of another village in Quneitra rejected any aid from the Israeli occupation forces, firmly stating that they would not accept assistance from an entity that occupies their land.

Locals told regional news agencies that Israeli occupation soldiers enter and exit the village more than ten times a day, conducting home searches and instilling fear among women and children.

Quneitra is viewed as a crucial region in Israeli territorial ambitions, particularly after the downfall of the previous Syrian government in December 2024.

Its strategic location and proximity to key borders make it vital for the regime’s broader geopolitical objectives.

The region sits next to the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights and stretches down to the capital Damascus, encompassing its countryside and extending to a neighboring province bordering Jordan. Its geographic positioning makes it strategically significant.

The Israeli military captured the entire Golan Heights and destroyed over 80 percent of Syria’s military assets following the overthrow of the Assad government. This marked a significant shift in the balance of power between Syria and its longtime enemy.

The new rulers in Damascus have shown no resistance to Israeli expansion and the ongoing occupation of Syrian territory, allowing Israeli control to solidify without opposition.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that the Israeli army is constructing a series of permanent military settlements in several Syrian villages under its occupation, further entrenching its control over the region.

