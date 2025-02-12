‘Over 700 tons of goods can be transported via Iran per year’

TEHRAN- Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh highlighted the possibility of transporting more than 700 tons of goods with Iran's developed infrastructure. She made the remarks in the 87th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Inland Transport Committee.

The minister further pointed out the importance of transportation as the cornerstone of economic development and regional integration and added: “Achieving a sustainable transportation system requires coordinated efforts between governments, transportation users, and logistics service providers, and it is necessary to adopt innovative approaches to strengthen value chains and economic cohesion.”

Analyzing the examples of the strategic location of the country's territory at the intersection of the north-south and east-west corridors, Iran’s minister of transport and urban development explained Iran's developed infrastructures by ports and rail network, as well as the arterial network and road transit, and said: “These infrastructures enable the transportation of more than 700 million tons of goods per year and have also provided the platform for the realization of transit in the country's territory with an annual increase of 60 percent to 20 million tons.”

Sadegh arrived in Geneva on Sunday, leading a high-ranking delegation to attend the 87th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Inland Transport Committee.

Upon arrival, she was received by Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations.

The UNECE Inland Transport Committee session is being held from February 10 to 14.

MA