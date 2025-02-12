Influencers from Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Pakistan visit Tehran fair

TEHRAN – On Wednesday, 20 well-known social media influencers from Pakistan, Kenya, and Zimbabwe visited the 18th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition as part of a cultural exchange initiative.

Invited by Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the influencers explored the exhibition on its second day.

The influencers toured five exhibition halls featuring booths from private sector businesses and provincial cultural heritage and tourism offices. They had the opportunity to learn about Iran’s tourist attractions and engage with local stakeholders, CHTN reported.

Additionally, the social media bloggers attended a session at the pavilion of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the B2B hall, where they met with Moslem Shojaei, the ministry’s director-general of tourism marketing and development. They discussed Iran’s tourism potential and strategies for facilitating travel to the country.

Their seven-day trip to Iran includes visits to several key tourist destinations. As part of the promotional campaign, each influencer received a package containing multilingual brochures about Iran, a CD featuring 100 top photographs, multiple videos, among some other material.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM