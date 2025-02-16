TEHRAN- He was more than just a soldier—he was a guardian, a protector. A hero in the realm of truth whose fight was never confined to his own homeland but extended to others, standing resolutely against the terrorists who were, in truth, the offspring of the United States and Israel. A warrior who was martyred by the very empire that sought to erase his legacy, to bury his name in the shadows of oblivion.

Yet, even Zuckerberg’s algorithms could not silence him. His name broke through the digital iron curtain, whispered from lips to lips, etched into the hearts of millions; An Iranian hero named General Qassem Soleimani.

Qassem Soleimani was a warrior whose name is known across many lands, revered as an international hero—precisely the opposite of what the United States wished people to believe about him.

Oleg Roy, the distinguished Russian writer and producer has chosen to immortalize this towering figure—a man whose presence shaped the very tides of Middle Eastern history. Through the pages of Roy’s novel "Jackals Cannot Defeat a Lion", General Soleimani’s story is told not just as a chronicle of war and resistance, but as a testament to the profound human spirit, unwavering loyalty, and the sacrifices that echo beyond borders.

Unlike many books about General Soleimani, this novel is neither a historical documentary nor merely a personal biography. Instead, it is a literary novel—woven with symbolism and storytelling—that presents the life of General Soleimani in a uniquely profound and unconventional way.

The Tehran Times conducted an interview with Oleg Roy about his novel, "Jackals Cannot Defeat a Lion". Following is the text of the exclusive interview with Roy:

Where does the story of this novel begin?

The story of "Jackals Cannot Defeat a Lion" follows two different timelines, one in the present and one from the past. In the present day, an American writer, Margarita Valdenshtein, comes to Iran to write a book criticizing General Soleimani. During this process, she faces the fact that reality has nothing in common with her preconceived image of him. As she gets to know the personality of Hajj Qassem, Margarita literally experiences a complete upheaval of her worldview.

Another perspective is the biography of Hajj Qassem Soleimani himself, presented through the prism of his relationships with those close to him. This allows the reader to see his character and experiences in a more personal way, through the eyes of the people who were with him—those who were close to him.

Who are the main characters, and what inspired you to write "Jackals Cannot Defeat a Lion"?

The main characters of the book—on one side, there is Margarita Valdenshtein and Fereshte Kermani-Betani, a police officer in Iran, along with her large family, which endured difficult times in the Middle East. We also see the Iranian people, who are the central figures in this book. But it goes without saying that the entire story is based on Hajj Qassem Soleimani.

What inspired me to write the novel? On one hand, of course, there were two major crimes that happened two years apart—the assassination of General Soleimani himself and the horrific terrorist attack on the second anniversary of his death. I was struck by the fact that the victims of this terrorist act were ordinary people who came to the cemetery to honor Hajj Qassem—people who came of their own free will, bringing their entire families.

This is real love—the kind of love that, in a moment of powerless anger, they tried to destroy through an act of terrorism. Of course, I had an idea of who he was before, but after this event, I literally felt that there are very few people like Hajj Qassem in each era, and his memory should be preserved.

The book discusses the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. As a Russian author, what motivated you to explore this event in your narrative?

The contrast between the Iranians' genuine love for Hajj Qassem (these are not just grand words; this is reality) and the West's powerless anger in the face of this love. But there was something else that was very important to me personally. The people of Russia and Iran, despite their different religions, their complex historical relationship, and other factors, are very close in spirit.

After all, we also have a tradition of honoring our heroes. Our "Immortal Regiment" is not just an expression of love for our ancestors and the continuity of generations; it is one of the fundamental aspects of our society. Likewise, the Iranians have their own "Immortal Regiment." They call their Gastello, Matrosov, and Prokhorenko shahids—a word so stigmatized by the West that even in our country, it is perceived negatively.

How does the novel emphasize the spiritual closeness between Russia and Iran?

In fact, I saw many similarities between us and the Iranians, and the more I delved into my work, the stronger my understanding became that we, Russians and Iranians, are very close in spirit. I described the meeting between Hajj Qassem and our President with great courage (this meeting really took place, though its details are, of course, kept secret), and this chapter serves as the quintessence of the idea of the spiritual closeness of our people.

How did you approach the research process for depicting real historical events and figures in your novel?

My Iranian friends gave me great help with this. They recorded interviews with people who personally knew Hajj Qassem and handed over many documents, including some that had never been published before.

Generally speaking, portraying real people—whether currently living or deceased—as the heroes of a book is a truly delicate process. That is why the main characters of the book (Fereshte and her family), as well as some of the antagonists, are composite figures. However, some other characters in the book are real people—figures whose mention was unavoidable.

How did you ensure historical accuracy while respecting sensitive sources?

I tried, as far as possible, to adhere strictly to the real biography of Hajj Qassem, without fabrication or distortion—out of respect for him and for those who shared their memories with me. Some of the sources I used cannot be published at the present time—this concerns, for example, the use of chemical weapons by Iraq against Iran or the involvement of Western intelligence agencies in the Iran-Iraq war. However, I can say one thing: according to independent experts with the appropriate qualifications, the history presented in the novel is as close to reality as possible. As one of these experts put it, history is like mathematics; any equation can be verified using other equations, and if the system has a solution, it means that the equation was formulated without errors.

What message or insight do you hope readers will take away from your portrayal of Middle Eastern geopolitics?

One well-known figure once referred to the Middle East as the "solar plexus" of humanity. It is the cradle of the three major world religions and the focal point of geopolitical interests for many countries. The events unfolding in the Middle East impact the state of the entire world.

However, the most important thing is not even that, but something else. We are currently building very good, mutually beneficial relations with Iran. But that is not enough. I would like such relations—not only with Iran but also with other great civilizations—to be built for the long term.

We have much in common with the people of Iran, both historically and in terms of mentality. Moreover, the national character of the Iranians deserves respect, as it has many qualities that I find admirable—for example, their sincerity in everything. Of course, I want us to have strong, productive, and truly fraternal cooperation with Iran. The foundation for this should be mutual respect between our people.

I also want the reader to recognize this similarity, this spiritual closeness to the people of Iran, so that in our multipolar future, our two nations may be bound together by sincere and enduring friendship.

If you were to describe General Soleimani in one sentence, how would you do so?

Qassem Soleimani was a hero, a great warrior, and a defender of his faith, his homeland, and his people. At the same time, he was a loving son, brother, and father to those around him, and these aspects of him are inseparable from one another.

Let me give you a quote from my book:

"You say that Hajj Qassem is not an icon for you, not a big brother—then who is? Where does such love come from? A politician can be loved either out of fear or as an idol—he is too far from the common man."

"Not Hajj Qassem," Fereshte protested softly. "That’s the thing—he was never far away. You see in him a formidable figure on the 'big chessboard,' you see an image, a function, but for us, he is a father."

Hajj Qassem Soleimani was a man of great courage and great love. He had a big heart that encompassed the whole of Iran. That is what the man who had known him personally for years told me. And honestly, those are the words that I remember most of all. General Soleimani was a hero, a great warrior, and a defender of his faith, his homeland, and his people. At the same time, he was a loving son and a brother to those who stood by him, inseparable from one another.

